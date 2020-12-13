December 13: Drinking on the Moon

Today is the 48th anniversary of the last time men were on the moon, namely Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt. Which naturally makes you wonder: did anyone ever drink alcohol on the moon? The answer is yes. During the first moon mission, right before Neil Armstrong climbed out to take that famous small step, Buzz Aldrin took communion in the lander. Which meant, of course, drinking wine. “In the one-sixth gravity of the moon, the wine curled slowly and gracefully up the side of the cup,” Buzz would later note. Today’s recommended drink: Red wine. Later, when the moon is out, raise a glass in its direction and declare: “We’ll be back Luna, and next time we’ll bring a jug.” Have a drinker on your shopping list? Then zoom on over to gear.drunkard.com, our Holiday Sale is in full swing.