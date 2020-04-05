April 5: Georges Gets a Haircut

On this day in 1794, Georges Danton was guillotined. That’s right, it’s the 226th anniversary of getting rid of that guy. What’s ironic is Georges was the first president of the Committee of Public Safety during the French Revolution. You know what that meant. He got a lot of people guillotined during the Reign of Terror, but you know how Reigns of Terror go. Soon enough they circle back around and scoop you up too. One minute you’re guzzling champagne and yelling, “Yeah, let’s guillotine the whole lot of them,” then the next thing you know someone’s trying to push your head into one.

