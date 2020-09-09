September 9: International Rebuilding Bridges Day

It’s International Rebuilding Bridges Day. I don’t think they mean actual physical bridges, I think they’re talking about human relationships. A day to reopen closed channels of communication. So here’s what you do. Start drinking, heavily, you were going to do that during the game anyway, then ring up all those old flames, preferably around 2am, and explain to them exactly where they went wrong. Just lay it out for them, so they don’t make the same mistakes in the future. After your ex is done yelling at you, you can say, “Well, I tried. I tried.”