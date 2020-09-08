September 8: National Literacy Day

It’s National Literacy Day. And if you’re a drinking enthusiast, and I suspect you are, let me lay my list of Books for Boozers on you. Each of these has drinking as central element, unabashedly so, are packed with boozing wisdom, and are damned fine books to boot. You may have already read some or most of them, but perhaps I can guide you to an overlooked nugget. First there is The Ginger Man by J.P Donleavy, an absolute classic. A Fan’s Notes by Fredrick Exley? Top rate. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve reread the often overlooked novel Money, by Martin Amis. Of course, The Sun Also Rises by Papa Hemingway must be put forth. The Thin Man, by Dashiell Hammett is chockful of good clean drinking fun. Factotum and Women by Charles Bukowski, or any book by Bukowski, is worth your time. Under the Volcano by Malcolm Lowry is a must read. Both Lucky Jim and On Drink by master boozer Kingsley Amis belong on your bedside table. Hunter Thompson’s early written-late published novel The Rum Diary is hugely underrated. There, that’s a good start. Get right on those, you can thank me later. And if you have some suggestions, lay them on me.