September 6: Last Day of International Enthusiasm Week

It’s the last day of International Enthusiasm Week. Oh, you didn’t know about this? Some shadowy global cabal of international nut-jobs wanted you to be enthusiastic for the last six days. They don’t care what you’re enthusiastic about, they just insist you do whatever it is you do, no matter how diabolical or sinister, with more verve than usual. So, today, when you get your hands on that first drink, now might be a good time, lay it back with vigor and enthusiasm. And the thing about drinking is, the more you lay into it, the more enthusiastic you get. It’s really the perfect companion for International Enthusiasm Week. It’s like jet fuel for the engine of International Enthusiasm. So let’s get enthusiastic! On an international basis and/or scale!