September 4: Vodka Day

It’s Vodka Day. You know, instead of hiding it in a cocktail, today let’s drink it like our drunkard brethren of the East do. That is, neat, chilled or not, and with Zakuski. Which literally means “the thing you follow it with, “it” being the vodka. These tidbits are eaten between each glass, and can include almost anything, from marinated mushrooms, spicy pickles, vegetables, fatty duck, bread, crackers, etc. Give it a try. It’s quite a nice way to get loaded.