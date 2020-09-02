September 2: The Widening Gyre

On this day in 1919, one hundred years ago, the great Irish poet W. B. Yeats put the finishing touches on his peerless poem “The Second Coming.” Brimming with apocalyptic imagery, biblical references and a general sense of doom, it’s probably my favorite poem. It’s also one of the must plundered poems, almost all of its stanzas have been appropriated as book names, album titles and song lyrics. And now, as a reason to drink. Here goes.

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.



Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?