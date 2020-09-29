September 29: Aztec Festival of Tezcatzonctl

Today is the Aztec Festival of Tezcatzonctl. Of the 400 Drunken Rabbit Gods of Intoxication, Tezcatzonctl was considered the highest ranking, He also served as the God of Pulque, which is the fermented sap of the maguey, an agave plant. Of all the Aztec drunken blowout festivals, and there were quite a few, this was the biggest. So, tonight, if you can’t get your hands on any pulque, and Heaven help you if you can because it’s definitely an acquired taste, just lay into some its latter-day distilled cousin, namely tequila. “Let’s get drunk as 400 rabbits!” as our drunkard Aztec brethren used to say.