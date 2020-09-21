September 21: Bill Murray’s Birthday

It’s Bill Murray’s birthday. Born on this day in 1950, Mr. Murray has acted in some of the most beloved films existent, including the Ghostbusters franchise, Groundhog Day, Stripes, Caddyshack, Broken Flowers, Lost in Translation and the list goes on. He is truly a national treasure. When asked what’s his drink of choice, Murray replied, “You know, I’ve never had a favorite, which is why I’ve never been officially classified as an alcoholic. I’m a moving target.” Wise words.