September 17: First Oktoberfest was held in Munich

On this day in 1810, the first Oktoberfest was held in Munich. This was the royal wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig, who later got promoted to King, and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen that started this fantastic drinking festival that has spread across the globe. There wasn’t much drinking at this initial shindig, but they’ve been improving upon that rather shoddy start ever since, with 7.5 million liters of beer put away at last year’s celebration. Fun fact: The largest of the beer tents, each of which is controlled by a different brewery, seats about 11,000 celebrants. If you decided to buy everyone in the tent a beer, it would run you about $143,000. You’d be a legend for about 15 minutes.