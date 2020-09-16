September 16: The Cry of Dolores

On this day in 1810, the Mexican war for independence kicked off with what’s now revered as The Cry of Dolores. A Roman Catholic priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla tolled his church’s bell in the town of Dolores, calling together local residents, then gave a fiery speech demanding independence from Spain. And France, since at the time Spain was controlled by Napoleon Bonaparte and his elder brother Joseph. It would take over a decade of brutal struggle, but in 1821 they finally drove out the colonial powers and secured their independence. It’s like America’s Fourth of July, with a lot of parades, speeches, outdoor cooking and, of course, heavy drinking. Because what better way to celebrate independence day than using alcohol to throw off the shackles of your greatest oppressor, that is, yourself?