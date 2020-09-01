September 1: Misanthropy Day

It’s Misanthropy Day. That’s right. And before you start saying there shouldn’t be a day celebrating Misanthropy, be aware that many of history’s finest drunkards were misanthropes. The Good Doctor Hunter S. Thompson was often described as such, and didn’t exactly deny it. H.L. Mencken certainly was, as was Charles Bukowski. Mark Twain was borderline. He was at the very least a top-level curmudgeon. Lord Byron and Oscar Wilde? Hard drinkers and high-functioning misanthropes. More than a few of the regulars at your favorite dive certainly qualify. There’s a place for them in society, and at the bar. They provide that essential and necessary counter-balance to all that fuzzy nonsense about having to love everyone without qualification. So, today, let’s salute the misanthropes, who function as double shot well whiskeys counterpoints to all those freaking sugary strawberry daiquiris.