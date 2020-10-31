It’s Halloween. The night the kids get candy and the adults get loaded. If this wasn’t during Plague Times, I’d be heading out in my typical Lazy Dad-style costume. You know what I mean, those half-baked, low-effort get-ups that a perhaps slightly-tippled dad wears as he trails behind his kids with a flashlight, wishing he’d remembered to bring along his flask. But this year, Halloween has been essentially canceled and must be enjoyed inside, so my costume will be even lazier. It will not in any way reek of effort. I’m talking sweats and a magically-refilling glass of bourbon. I call it, the 2020 Locked-Down Dad Costume. Happy Halloween!
October 31: Halloween
I will be holding the fort tonight while she takes the spawn around the block chasing up some pre-diabetes. Fortified with a coffee cup full of whiskey neat, I will be the guardian of the candy stash metering it out to the little munchkins that turn up at my doorstep. Hoping for some inappropriate moms in costume while I try to hoard all the Mr. Goodbars in the Hershey mix bag. Happy Halloween to you as well.