October 31: Halloween

It’s Halloween. The night the kids get candy and the adults get loaded. If this wasn’t during Plague Times, I’d be heading out in my typical Lazy Dad-style costume. You know what I mean, those half-baked, low-effort get-ups that a perhaps slightly-tippled dad wears as he trails behind his kids with a flashlight, wishing he’d remembered to bring along his flask. But this year, Halloween has been essentially canceled and must be enjoyed inside, so my costume will be even lazier. It will not in any way reek of effort. I’m talking sweats and a magically-refilling glass of bourbon. I call it, the 2020 Locked-Down Dad Costume. Happy Halloween!