October 29: World Stroke Day

It’s World Stroke Day. Did you know that an exhaustive medical study published in 2003 showed that having two drinks a day lowers your risk of ischemic stroke by about 30%, and all types of strokes by 20%? And that the presence of alcohol in a culture means that fewer people die each year? The medical benefits outweigh the sometimes, shall we say, risky behaviors drinking can sometimes lead to. Like climbing tall structures in the middle of the night for no good reason at all except that, “Hey, I bet I can climb that thing.” So if anyone gives you hell for having a couple drinks, just tell them you’re a health nut. That you want to live forever. That you want to do a happy little jig on their grave. To your health!