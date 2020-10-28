October 28: Francis Bacon’s birthday

It’s Francis Bacon’s birthday. Not the 16th-century English philosopher and scientist, but rather the 20th-century Irish painter. Born in 1919, Francis flipped the art world on its head with his highly-stylized paintings. He worked in the grotesque and bizarre and, stylistically, was the forerunner of Ralph Steadman, who took it to a whole new level. You know that he drank, so let’s not even mess about with formalities. He drank like a champion. The party started usually around noon, after about six hours of painting. He would then spend the next twelve or so hours drinking and carousing in pubs, restaurants and nightclubs, usually plowing through six bottles of wine and sundry beers and cocktails. He had a legendary constitution, and though he always drank much more than his boon companions, he was always the last man standing. Then, after a nightcap, he fell to bed for a few hours then leaped back up at six, paintbrush in hand. Top quote: “I often like working with a hangover, because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”