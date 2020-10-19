October 19: National Brandied Fruit Day

It’s National Brandied Fruit Day. Man, I thought this day would never get here. Am I right? But we made it. The holiday is shrouded in mystery, but my best guess is it was founded in the 1970s when brandied fruit was quite a big deal. People were marinating fruit in brandy and slapping them on pies, pastries and cakes all over the place. You open any cooking magazine of the day, and there was a brandied fruit recipe staring you right in the face. You either got on board the brandied-fruit train or face ostracism. So, you’re probably wondering, can you get drunk by eating brandied fruit? You can, but you have to really gorge yourself. I mean, you have to really go to town. I’d recommend you just drink a bottle of brandy, then maybe have an apple.