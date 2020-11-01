November 1: Hallowmas

It’s Hallowmas. That’s right. Halloween, you see, is derived from Old Hallow’s Eve, which makes today Old Hallow, or Hallomas. So what is Hallowmas? Why, it’s All Saints’ Day, or All Hallows’ Day, or the Feast of All Saints. Or Hangovermas, if you know what I mean. Halloween is one of the top five drinking nights of the year in the U.S., you know. Anywho, back to Hollowmas. Hallow means holy, so it’s simply a celebration of all the Christian Saints in one go. It’s origin has been lost in the mists of time, and it’s even more mysterious how such a holy day’s eve became a pagan holiday celebrating all that is frightening and evil. But, as they say, for every yin, a yang.