November 8: National Harvey Wallbanger Day

It’s National Harvey Wallbanger Day. You know, if every decade has a defining cocktail, then the 1970s was a Harvey Wallbanger. With such an unusual name, you’d think there’d be a very definitive origin story for this drink, and there are several. The only problem is they are all provably false. So how do you make it? Just throw together a Screwdriver then lay in half an ounce of Galliano liqueur. It’s because of the Galliano that the drink became so popular, and not just because of its taste. A liquor importer wanted to move some stock, so he launched a massive ad campaign for the Wallbanger in 1971, and the rest is history. Fun fact: The drink had its own cartoon mascot, a surfer dude, and tagline, which was, “Harvey Wallbanger is the name. And I can be made!” The boys at the ad agency must have worked all night on that one.