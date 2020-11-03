November 3: Election Day

It’s Election Day. Yes, we are now locked in a room with this beast and it is upon us. I have friends and family on both sides of the fence. Or maybe barricade is a better descriptor this time around. What they all have in common is they all seem very anxious. I mean, more than even last time, and that’s saying something. Well, here’s the deal. I don’t care which side you’re on, you’re going to need some strong drink tonight, so stock up right now. I mean pronto. Because that’s the beauty of alcohol. It’s great for celebrating, for taking that feeling of triumph and joy to the next level, or, if the scoundrels and villains on the other side somehow win, probably through cheating and witchcraft, it’s fantastic for numbing that feeling of horror and doom. So lay up some booze, and when the returns start rolling in, start rolling the liquor into a tall glass. You’re going to need it. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll all be so hungover in the morning that we’ll cancel the civil war and get on with being a country.