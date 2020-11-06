November 6: International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

It’s the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Yeah. As you might have guessed, this unwieldy title was assembled by the United Nations, and if you ask me, it’s a bit of an unserious overreach. Just something they threw together during that optimistic glow of a long Martini lunch. I mean, asking people at war to not exploit the environment to help fight their war is akin to demanding that armed intruders barging into your home with the intention of killing you to not knock over any furniture or drink your booze. Just telling them, “Hey, if you’re going to murder me, fine, but don’t guzzle all my beer. And don’t even think about touching my good Scotch.”