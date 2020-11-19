November 19: Warlock Day

It’s Warlock Day. That’s right. According to ancient Scottish tradition, the first male stranger you meet today who is dressed entirely in black will be a warlock. And if you see this person in a bar, you probably shouldn’t buy him a drink. Because there’s another old saying about warlocks. “A handshake with a warlock never ends.” I don’t think that means they won’t let go of your hand. I think it means once they sink their hooks in, it’s hard to shake them. You might just end up with a hellish bar tab. Fair warning!