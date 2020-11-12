November 12: Happy Hour Day

It’s Happy Hour Day. That’s right. It’s the day we celebrate those golden hours when drink prices go down and joy goes through the roof. For me, that first after-work drink is a lovingly-planted flag demarcating the line between labor and leisure. It could be a double bourbon to jolt me out of that harness, or an ice-cold beer to soothe my jangled nerves. Nowadays Happy Hours have expanded their boundaries beyond luring in the after-work crowd. They’re all over the place. Some start in the morning, some start late at night, some bars have Happy Hour that last from open to close, which doesn’t make sense, temporally speaking, but who’s gonna complain? You might be surprised to know what calling those times “Happy Hour” isn’t that old of an idea; the words first appeared in print advertising for bars in 1951. Of course, a drinking establishment offering free food or cheap drinks at certain times had been around for a long time, it just wasn’t called Happy Hour. Back in the day it was probably called, Cheap Wine for Roman Soldiers Hour or We’re Going to Get You Colonials Drunk on Cheap Drinks in Hopes You’ll Stick Around After We Jack the Prices Back Up Hour.