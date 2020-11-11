November 11: Veteran’s Day

It’s Veteran’s Day. If you know a vet, buy him a drink. Of course, if he’s under 21, you can’t legally buy him a round in the United States. Old enough to go into combat but not old enough to go into a bar. Which is ridiculous, if you ask me. Listen, I don’t care how old you are, if you served, I’ll buy you a drink. You just have to get past the bouncer and/or bartender. Speaking of bartenders, it’s also St. Martin’s Day. He’s one of several patron saints of bartenders and innkeepers, the other being St. Amand. There’s a cocktail named after Marty, and it’s not bad. Here’s what you do. Pour one and a half ounces of gin and the same of white rum over ice, top with an ounce of bitter lemon, then dash in some Angostura Bitters. I think you’ll find it quite refreshing and not the least bit shy.