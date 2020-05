It’s┬áNational Moscato Day. As if I had to tell you, Moscato is a sweet Italian wine made from the Muscat grape, one of the oldest known sources of wine. For reasons not entirely understood, rap stars have been latching onto Moscato lately, and its popularity has exploded, especially among millennials. I personally find it too sweet and under-powered, but hey, that’s how the whippersnappers seem to like their booze these days, am I right?