May 31: Memorial Day and Clint Eastwood’s Birthday

It’s Memorial Day. Raise a drink to your fallen comrades. Raise a drink to your friends and family who served and paid the ultimate price. That top-tier drunkard, scholar, and peerless defender of the Free World Sir Winston Churchill perfectly summed it up when he said, and I quote: “We sleep soundly in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would do us harm.” Damn straight. Let’s drink to them. Also, it’s National Wine Day. The only day of the year that a man can order a glass of wine in a bar without feeling like he’s wearing a big pink tutu. Just kidding. But it used to be that way. It used to be that, while you could lay back a jug of wine with great dignity at home or could even drink it with a meal, a man walking into a proper bar and ordering a glass of wine was putting his perceived masculinity at grave risk. At the very least they would suspect he was French. But nowadays, some dive bars aside, a male can stroll right in, order a glass a wine, sneer or smile at its bouquet, and no one gives a second glance. First glance maybe, but forget about the second. And so it goes.

It’s also Clint Eastwood’s Birthday. Born in 1930, The Man With No Name, as he was called, or not called, in Sergio Leone’s excellent series of Westerns, is still hard at it, directing and acting in an ever-growing anthology of films. So, did Dirty Harry like a drink? He did and does, though not on the same level as say, John Wayne or Lee Marvin. But then, few did. His gun-slinging characters knocked back a lot of whiskey but in real life Clint’s generally a wine and beer guy, and to prove it he owned a pub for nearly 27 years, namely the Boar’s Breath in Carmel-by-the-Sea, and released a microbrew called Pale Rider Ale back in the 1990s.