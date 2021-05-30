May 30: National Mint Julep Day

It’s the first day of the Feast of the Queen of the Underworld. Those Ancient Romans. Any excuse for a party. It’s also National Mint Julep Day. Did you know that the refreshingly brisk cocktail got it’s start as a breakfast drink? According to a 1803 account, it was a “dram of spirituous liquor that has mint in it, taken by Virginians in the morning.” What better way to start your 19th-Century day than with mint on your breath and bourbon in your veins? Or rye, but let’s not get into that. Over the centuries, the cocktail has been elevated to near-mythical status, as evidenced in this 1893 homage by J. Soule Smith:

“Then comes the zenith of man’s pleasure.

Then comes the julep ­­– the mint julep.

Who has not tasted one has lived in vain.

The honey of Hymettus brought no such solace to the soul;

the nectar of the gods is tame beside it.

It is the very dream of drinks,

the vision of sweet quaffings.”