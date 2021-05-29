May 29: Fear and Loathing Unleashed

On this day in 1971 the first half of what would become the novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas was unleashed on the pages of Rolling Stone. For me, Dr. Hunter S. Thompson’s venture into Bat Country was one of those sea-change books, like Kerouac’s On the Road or Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. Those books that come with their own built-in momentum. Top quote: “But our trip was different. It was a classic affirmation of everything right and true and decent in the national character. It was a gross, physical salute to the fantastic possibilities of life in this country-but only for those with true grit. And we were chock full of that.”