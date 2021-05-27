May 27: Price and Cheever’s Birthday

It’s Vincent Price and John Cheever’s birthdays, born in 1911 and 1912 respectively. The actor and writer shared a few traits, notably somewhat flamboyant personalities and a strong taste for the booze. Cheever would drink anything you put in front of him but preferred hard liquor, straight or in cocktails, while Price considered himself a foremost expert in wines, to the degree he kept a world-class wine cellar and cut a record titled Wine Is Elegance. It’s a wine course on vinyl. It’s on Youtube, check it out. It might just hip you up on wines.