May 24: Queen Victoria’s Birthday

It’s Queen Victoria’s birthday. Born in 1819, she served as the regent of Great Britain and Ireland for 63 years. That’s a long time to be the CEO of an Empire. So, you’re probably wondering, did the Queen like a tipple or two? She did, though she didn’t have the same tastes as the commoners. She didn’t have the same tastes as anyone. Her favorite drink, and I have to give her props for this, was half red wine and half single malt scotch. We’ll just call it the Queen Victoria Cocktail because I don’t think anyone else will touch it. She also liked scotch and sodas, various wines and even the occasional beer. Top quote: “Give my people plenty of beer, good beer and cheap beer, and you will have no revolution among them.” She put this theory into practice, allotting each of her household servants eight pints of beer a day. True story: Every year the Lochnagar Distillery delivered a unique barrel of Scotch whisky specifically tailored to Victoria’s tastes. It’s good to be Queen.