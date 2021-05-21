May 21: Rapture Party Day

It’s Rapture Party Day. It was on this day in 2011 that Harold Camping swore that the Rapture would go down. Or up, if you were one of the lucky ones. Remember that? If you’re like me, and I suspect you are, you spent the night at a bar or party rapturing up as much booze as you could stand. It was a fun and novel reason to get loaded. None of us really believed it was going down but, you know, there’s that little superstitious voice way back in your Id that whispered, “Hey, let’s make the most of tonight.” And even though he blew it on his End of the World predictions, Camping did institute Rapture Party Day, which isn’t too shabby an achievement. Good job, Harry.