May 17: Dennis Hopper’s Birthday

It’s Dennis Hopper’s birthday. Born in 1936, Mr Hopper is often associated with heavy drug use, but he claimed in an interview shortly before his death in 2010 that he just used drugs to enhance his drinking experience. And I quote: “With all the drugs, psychedelics and narcotics I did, I was really an alcoholic. Honestly, I only used to do cocaine so I could sober up and drink more. I was drinking a half-gallon of rum with a fifth of rum on the side, in case I ran out, 28 beers a day, and three grams of cocaine just to keep me moving around. And I thought I was doing fine because I wasn’t crawling around drunk on the floor.”