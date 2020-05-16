May 16: Animal Day

It’s Animal Day. While it’s technically a celebration of all the creatures we share this planet with, to me it always brings to mind that sharp quote written by Dr. Samuel L. Johnson and often excerpted by Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. “I wonder, Madam, that you have not penetration to see the strong inducement to this excess; for he who makes a beast of himself gets rid of the pain of being a man.” I mean, that’s about half the reason we get loaded, right? Shedding that barbed ill-fitting armor we call being civilized?