May 15: Las Vegas Founded

On this day in 1905, Las Vegas was founded. From the moment gambling was legalized in 1931, Las Vegas has served as a wildly over-the-top playground for adventurous adults, a rose-tinted looking glass in the middle of the desert that you could walk through and shed all the uptight rules of the workaday world, where you could drink and gamble and whoop it up all day and night without being judged. Pure adult escapism. Its style and hospitality have gone dramatically downhill since ownership passed from the mob to corporations, especially with all those freaking resort fees, but it’s still worth a visit, once this plague passes over us.