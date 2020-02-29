It’s Leap Year Day. That’s right. That extra day tacked on every four years so the calendars stay in sync with the seasons. There are a number of traditions attached to this day, most prominently that of women proposing marriage to men. It’s been around for quite a while, and back in medieval times if a man refused the proposal he would have to buy the lady one dozen gloves or, his choice, give a barrel of beer to her father. The idea being, she could wear the gloves to hide the fact she wasn’t in possession of an engagement ring, or the father could drink the beer and perhaps put aside his share of the shame. I’ll bet that angle was taken advantage of, right? An enterprising father with less than desirable daughters might gather enough beer for the rest of the year, if they were encouraged to roll out a dozen or so proposals each. A veritable bonanza of free beer and drinking gloves!

