June 9: National Ding-Dong the Witch Is Dead Day

It’s the National Ding-Dong the Witch Is Dead Day. Which old witch? Why, the Wichita Witch. 110 years ago today, that hatchet-wielding, saloon-smashing, prohibitionist harridan Carrie Nation went the way of all flesh. There are some who try to peddle Carrie as a hero, but she was nothing of the sort. She was a mentally-unstable prude who felt she should be the sole arbitrator of what her fellow human beings should or should not do. And if she didn’t get her way, why, she resorted to violence. I cringe when I think about all the innocent bottles and barrels she so gleefully massacred. True story: As time went on, Carrie’s insanity steadily progressed until she became so stark raving bonkers that she earned herself a cell in a mental asylum. Which is where she died in 1911.