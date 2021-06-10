June 10: A.A. Is Founded

On this day in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded by Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith in Akron, Ohio. You know, a lot of people naturally think that this magazine is aligned against A.A., that we consider them enemies, but it isn’t true. The Friends of Bill, the purists anyway, are generally live-and-let-live types. It’s in their doctrine. They don’t hate drinkers and are generally willing to let us do our thing. And let’s face it, some people are terrible at drinking, they really can’t handle the lifestyle, and we sure as blazes don’t want them in the bar, dragging down our good time. I’d much rather have them at a meeting in a basement, smoking a cigarette and solemnly and grossly exaggerating their former drinking prowess. True story: On his deathbed, Mr Wilson is said to have demanded a drink, just one last one for the road, but those bedside, fearful of damaging his legacy, wouldn’t give him one. I mean, there he was, their dying king in repose, making one final request, and all the king’s horses and all the king’s men wouldn’t pour him a damn bourbon.