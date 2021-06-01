June 1: Superman’s Birthday

It’s Superman’s birthday. That’s according to the comic book. Which poses the question, does the Man of Steel, this wayward drifter from Krypton, enjoy a drink? Well, while he’s a bit of a prude in print, in the movie Superman 3 he lays into a bottle of Johnnie Walker Red, which he takes neat, and appears to get drunk. And not just drunk, but surly drunk. True story: DC Comics was pressured by MADD and the other usual suspects into recalling a 2008 issue of Action Comics because the cover showed a fully adult Superman having a beer with his adopted dad. Horrors!