July 6: The Running with the Bulls

The Running With the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona Spain starts today. We missed it again. Since 1926, when Ernest Hemingway used his powerful prose to describe the event in his book, The Sun Also Rises, the festival has inserted itself into the psyche of most keen drinkers. It’s that one thing we always mean to do, but never seem to put together. It lurks in the back of our minds, prodding our machismo, making us restless and unsatisfied. But! There’s always next year. Yes, next year, we’ll make the trip, drink the wine, come to grips with that death wish that lurks in us all, and run with those monsters.