July 24: National Tequila Day

It’s National Tequila Day. Like a lot of people, I’ve had a changing relationship with the agave spirit. Once upon a time I merely viewed it as a bar shot, or the necessary tang of a margarita. Too many of us became acquainted with it as the raw fuel powering an excursion into Juarez or Tijuana. Why, on the pages of this very magazine it was referred to as Felony Juice, because there seemed a definite correlation between sluicing a lot of tequila and having to deal with Johnny Law at some point in the evening. But, as higher-end tequilas began hitting the market starting in the 1990’s, I’ve learned to consider it a sipping liquor. Some of them, anyway. Top quote, via Dylan Moran: “Tequila is not even a drink; it’s a way for having the cops around without using a phone.”