July 12: The Whiskey Rebellion

Its the 226th Anniversary of the Whiskey Rebellion. On this day in 1794, American farmers rose up against the federal government in protest of new taxes on whiskey. So what was it all about? Well, the government wanted to pay off all that Revolutionary War debt, so Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton got the idea that they should just suck all that money from the farmers who regularly turned their excess crops into a tradeable — and drinkable — commodity, namely whiskey. The military was eventually able to crush the rebellion, but it raised such a stink that they had to back down on the taxes.