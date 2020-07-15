July 15: Rembrandt’s Birthday

On this day in 1606, Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn was born in Leiden, Holland. Most people just call him Rembrandt. While he is included in the group of 17th-century painters known as the Dutch Masters, he separated himself from the rest of the gang by painting, shall we say, less respectable subjects. He was more earthy. But you know you’re a great painter when your very name comes to mean someone who is great at something. I’ve been known to call bartenders Rembrandt when they whip up something especially artful. Or if I’m really drunk. When I’m really drunk, a guy pouring whiskey in a glass can appear artful, even Rembrandtesque. Anyhoo, you’re probably wondering, did this man who could paint a god’s shadow, as it were, like a drink or two? He did. Being a Dutchman, he drank more gin and beer than wine, though he also drank a lot of wine. He also liked to partake while working, if his self-portraits are any indication. In some of them he appears drunk, to one degree or another. In some he is actively drinking, such as in The Prodigal Son in the Tavern, which portrays a young Rembrandt with a wench in his lap and toasting the viewer with a towering glass of beer. So next time you go to the bar and the bartender paints you a proper cocktail, raise your glass and say, “You know what you are? You’re the Rembrandt of Booze.” Five will get you ten that he paints your next drink a little stronger.