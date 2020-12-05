December 5: Drunkard Liberation Day

It’s Drunkard Liberation Day. Some people call it Repeal Day, but we have our own name. It’s that golden day, way back in 1933, that the dark shroud of National Prohibition was finally thrown off with the passage of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. It took 13 years to right that grave wrong, but if finally went down. Afterward, everyone sort of looked at each other and wondered how it could have happened, how we could have gone down such a dark hole, and for so long. So how did it happen? Historians like to argue, but allow me to put it in a nutshell. Prohibition was one of those rare situations when the Religious Right and the Progressive Left joined arms and marched together. And if you ever see that happen again, get a strong grip on your individual liberties, because something formerly considered a right will suddenly become a “privilege,” and you know what happens next. So drink up, and remember that it can happen again, if we don’t tend the light and stand ready to fight. For your right. To party.