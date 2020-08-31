August 31: Last Day of Be Kind to Humankind Week

Today is the last day of Be Kind to Humankind Week. So dole out all the kindness you can today. Just let the platitudes squeeze through your tightly-gritted teeth. Then, tomorrow, you can start laying into those two-legged monsters again. Just let them have it. Because tomorrow is the first day of Misanthropy Week, and yes, I just made that up. But hey, if some pompous do-gooder gets to strut around telling people to be nice for a week, why shouldn’t the opposite be true? We live in a dualist universe, after all, for every Yin there has got to be a Yang. And tomorrow, let’s Yang it up.