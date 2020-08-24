August 25: National Whiskey Sour Day

It’s National Whiskey Sour Day. I’ve always had a fond spot for the drink, mostly because it’s strong and aggressive and very easy to make. It’s just whiskey and lemon juice, plus a little sugar, in the form of simple syrup, and a maraschino cherry. I often skip the sugar and cherry, because why mess about? Why frill it up? Just roll some whiskey into a glass of ice, squeeze half a lemon in and boom, you’re in business, ready to start the day. As to the drink’s origins, the inimitable Jerry Thomas recorded it in his Bartender’s Guide in 1862 but laid no claim to its provenance. Per usual, however, there were a few scoundrels of the day claiming they “invented” the drink in Peru or wherever, but the fact of the matter is, sours have been around for a very long time. Sailors, particularly the Brits and Spaniards, were adding whatever citrus was on hand to whatever hard liquor was available since the 1500s, when they figured out it prevented scurvy and cured boredom during those god-awfully long voyages. If whiskey and lemon happened to be the ingredients on hand, then the Whiskey Sour was the cocktail du jour. So have one. They’re good clean fun and will remove any and all possibility of scurvy in your immediate future.