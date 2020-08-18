August 18: Bad Poetry Day

It’s Bad Poetry Day. Don’t pretend like you’ve never written any. We all have. So let me lay one of mine on you. Brace yourself. If there are any kids around, you might want to chase them off, because Alexa doesn’t always bleep the salty words. Okay. Ready? It’s called, A Place at the Bar.

I spurn your tables.

Those grim islands of exile,

Those echo chambers of assholes,

Frail ships afraid of the shore.

It’s the bar where I belong,

Broad and true,

The beachhead of heroes,

Beer taps like tank traps,

And bartenders booming:

“Follow me! I know the way!”

Until you get wounded,

Then the bastards push you,

out to sea,

like a broken Eskimo.