August 15: Liechtenstein’s National Day

It’s Liechtenstein’s National Day. What they call Staatsfeiertag. So why would we care about this micro-state’s national celebration? Because every year the populace of this constitutional monarchy, all 38,000 of them, drink more per capita than the vast majority of other countries. They’re always in the top ten, on occasion they take home the gold. Also? Every Liechtenstein National Day, the royal family invites the entire country to their castle for a beer. Not an idle boast. If you show up and are over 16, you get a beer. At least one. It’s probably why they’re still a monarchy.