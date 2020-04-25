April 25: National DNA Day

It’s National DNA Day. Did you know that our ancestors’ DNA started adapting to alcohol 2 million years ago? It’s true. Studies suggest our predecessors may well have abandoned the tree life to take advantage of all that fallen fruit fermenting on the jungle floor. Those with a genetic variant that allowed them to efficiently process alcohol were more likely to survive famine and pass their DNA down the line, until, around two million years ago, it became a dominant trait. It was the Evolutionary Original Sin, that moment when our ancestors shed their animal dispositions, joined hands with alcohol and literally dropped out of their arboreal Eden. Fully partnered with alcohol, we very quickly climbed atop the food chain. Now I ask you: Is it mere coincidence that the sole species to adopt persistent alcohol use ended up on top? I think not.

