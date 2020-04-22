April 22: Drink with the Earth Day

It’s Earth Day. Me, I like drinking in nature. And I don’t mean standing in a forest meadow, you know, drinking it in, though I like that too, and who doesn’t except for biophobics, which allegedly is a growing thing. No, I mean, as you’ve most likely have guessed, putting alcohol into my system while surrounded by nature. It’s great fun during the day because you notice more, and the insects and scrapes bother you less, and it’s even better at night because then you’re drinking whiskey or rum in front of a campfire. That’s how I celebrate the Earth. That’s how I bond with nature. I scorch its hide with fire, I shout great oaths at its trees, and I spill it a little booze, sometimes on purpose.

