April 19: National Garlic Day

It’s National Garlic Day. Which makes one wonder, are there boozes incorporating the pungent herb? There are surprisingly few. A couple garlic-flavored vodkas and that’s about it. It’s strange. There’s a liqueur for every herb, pepper, flower and fruit on the planet, there are snake- and lizard-flavored liquors, for heaven’s sake, but not a garlic liqueur. I sense a vacuum. I think the garlic-growing regions of the world need to step up. I mean, what could be more jolting than a shot of fermented garlic? It’d fix that hangover right up. It’d probably cure the common cold. And it’d be great for social distancing, if you know what I mean.

