It’s four twenty, which is, as I’m sure you’re aware, St. Patrick’s Day for pot heads. Did you know that most of the words used to describe someone under the effects of pot, such as “stoned,” “baked,” and “high,” once meant drunk? Even “pot head” was once used to describe drunkards because some drinking vessels were called “pots” and drinking from them would get you “potted.” I mean, it’s like they ripped-off our entire culture.

